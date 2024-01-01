Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Decreases Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 16.0% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 4,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 8.4% during the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.1% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 11,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 2,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $399.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $375.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.95.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.96%.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.83.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

