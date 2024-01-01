Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACGL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,646,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,646,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,378 shares of company stock valued at $14,564,162. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.07.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $74.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.04. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $90.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

