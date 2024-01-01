Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,279 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.3% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,731,491,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total value of $203,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,843,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total value of $203,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,843,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total value of $17,045,836.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 687,984 shares of company stock worth $230,205,156. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $353.96 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.74 and a 12 month high of $361.90. The stock has a market cap of $909.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $329.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.11.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on META shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.37.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

