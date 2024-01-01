Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Makes New Investment in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LECO. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1,422.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LECO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.14.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LECO stock opened at $217.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $221.14.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,655.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lincoln Electric news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total transaction of $2,622,239.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at $8,168,437.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,780 shares of company stock valued at $17,623,734. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.