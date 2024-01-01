Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Reduces Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 17.2% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in Williams Companies by 7.2% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 19,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 6.9% during the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $389,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

NYSE:WMB opened at $34.83 on Monday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $37.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.32.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.27%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

