Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Reduces Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Dover by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 79,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,763,000 after buying an additional 7,478 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel grew its stake in Dover by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 137,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,329,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Dover by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,992,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,080,000 after buying an additional 1,134,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Dover by 3,103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 345,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,501,000 after buying an additional 334,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOV. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.92.

Dover Stock Down 0.2 %

DOV opened at $153.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 12.09%. Dover’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is 28.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.