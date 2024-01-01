Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 165 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,051 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Starbucks by 80,389.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,401,858,000 after purchasing an additional 125,039,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,961,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,390 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SBUX opened at $96.01 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.97. The stock has a market cap of $109.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.69%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.