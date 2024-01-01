Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 188 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 167.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 493.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth about $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1,036.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 54.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.45.

In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $6,280,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 261,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,977,768. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $6,280,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 261,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,977,768. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,111.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,141,500.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 656,242 shares of company stock worth $72,213,100. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $121.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $124.69.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

