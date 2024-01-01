Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Trims Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $43,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.00.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $146.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.89. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $283.62. The stock has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 173.69%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

