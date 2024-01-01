Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Trims Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $30,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MS stock opened at $93.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.67. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company has a market capitalization of $153.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.93%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MS shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.51.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

