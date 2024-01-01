Suncoast Equity Management Boosts Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Suncoast Equity Management lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 76.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,517 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up approximately 3.7% of Suncoast Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $24,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1.5% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in Fiserv by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 2.9% during the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $114.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.85.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

