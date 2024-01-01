Suncoast Equity Management Grows Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Suncoast Equity Management boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply accounts for 2.6% of Suncoast Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Suncoast Equity Management owned 0.08% of Tractor Supply worth $16,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 621.1% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America cut Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.75.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSCO opened at $215.03 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.52 and its 200 day moving average is $211.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.23%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

