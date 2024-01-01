Suncoast Equity Management Raises Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Suncoast Equity Management raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 4.0% of Suncoast Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $26,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 507,264 shares of company stock valued at $195,418,895. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $426.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $399.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $340.21 and a 52-week high of $428.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

