Suncoast Equity Management Raises Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Suncoast Equity Management lifted its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 34.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 1,466.7% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE FICO opened at $1,164.01 on Monday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $575.39 and a 12 month high of $1,185.42. The stock has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 68.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,046.62 and its 200 day moving average is $921.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.19). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. The company had revenue of $389.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FICO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $985.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,035.50, for a total transaction of $3,425,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at $10,503,076.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $889.30, for a total transaction of $2,522,054.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,900 shares in the company, valued at $34,593,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,035.50, for a total value of $3,425,434.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,503,076.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,869 shares of company stock worth $21,076,961 in the last 90 days. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

