Sweet Financial Partners LLC Buys 963 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF makes up 2.3% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sweet Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $8,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIBR. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 102.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 74.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 61,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 26,036 shares during the last quarter.

CIBR opened at $53.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $37.06 and a 1 year high of $54.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1658 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

