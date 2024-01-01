Sweet Financial Partners LLC Cuts Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,192,621,000 after purchasing an additional 132,237,142 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 7,675,795 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 803.7% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 4,497,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,515,000 after buying an additional 4,000,004 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,267 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of EPD opened at $26.35 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $23.83 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.65. The company has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

