Sweet Financial Partners LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,777 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

BATS:USMV opened at $78.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.31 and its 200 day moving average is $74.52. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

