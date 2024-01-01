Sweet Financial Partners LLC Has $907,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,522 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoertkorn Richard Charles boosted its stake in Intel by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 95,857 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 92,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 555,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $19,751,000 after buying an additional 12,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 63,016 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on INTC. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.97.

Intel Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $50.25 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day moving average of $37.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.85 billion, a PE ratio of -125.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

