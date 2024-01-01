Sylvamo Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:SLVM)

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd.

Sylvamo has a dividend payout ratio of 23.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sylvamo to earn $4.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Sylvamo Price Performance

SLVM stock opened at $49.11 on Monday. Sylvamo has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.35 million. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 39.92% and a net margin of 8.05%. Sylvamo’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sylvamo will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sylvamo by 10.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 526,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,119,000 after purchasing an additional 49,274 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Sylvamo by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sylvamo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sylvamo from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sylvamo

Sylvamo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet, cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.