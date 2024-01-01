Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stake Boosted by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,578 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Target by 150.6% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.88.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE TGT opened at $142.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.49.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.