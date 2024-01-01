Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Short Interest Update

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, an increase of 50.3% from the November 30th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Techtronic Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TTNDY opened at $59.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.37 and a 200 day moving average of $51.59. Techtronic Industries has a 12 month low of $43.18 and a 12 month high of $69.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About Techtronic Industries

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products in the North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Power Equipment, and Floorcare & Cleaning Segments. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

