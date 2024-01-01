Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Short Interest Update

Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the November 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Terna Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TEZNY opened at $25.02 on Monday. Terna has a 52 week low of $21.82 and a 52 week high of $26.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.27.

About Terna

Terna S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid; dispatching and metering; and construction of storage systems.

