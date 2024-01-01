Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the November 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 91.0 days.
Thales Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Thales stock opened at $151.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.34. Thales has a 12 month low of $123.75 and a 12 month high of $158.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thales
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Thales stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on THLEF
Thales Company Profile
Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the defence and security, aerospace and space, digital identity and security, and transport markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Defence & Security, Digital Identity & Security, and Ground Transportation Systems business segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Thales
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.