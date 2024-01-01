Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the November 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 91.0 days.

Thales Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Thales stock opened at $151.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.34. Thales has a 12 month low of $123.75 and a 12 month high of $158.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thales

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Thales stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Thales Company Profile

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the defence and security, aerospace and space, digital identity and security, and transport markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Defence & Security, Digital Identity & Security, and Ground Transportation Systems business segments.

