The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Short Interest Up 39.8% in December

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 832,700 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the November 30th total of 595,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $345,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 212,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,249,919.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $345,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 212,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,249,919.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 10,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $606,871.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,859.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,411 shares of company stock worth $2,966,987 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Andersons alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Andersons by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Andersons by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Andersons by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Andersons Trading Down 1.5 %

ANDE stock opened at $57.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Andersons has a 12-month low of $33.44 and a 12-month high of $58.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.25 and its 200 day moving average is $50.52.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Andersons will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Andersons

Andersons Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.