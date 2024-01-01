The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 24.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after acquiring an additional 17,044 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 24.3% in the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 112,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after buying an additional 22,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $299.45 on Monday. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $331.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.38. The firm has a market cap of $87.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.50.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

