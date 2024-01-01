The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Bought by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,020,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 30.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,829,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,651,000 after buying an additional 428,435 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,552,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,838,000 after buying an additional 299,626 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,893,000 after buying an additional 288,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,252,000. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Stock Down 1.3 %

ENSG opened at $112.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.50 and a 52 week high of $115.11.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $940.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.95 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 6.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ENSG. StockNews.com began coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stephens lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.40.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

