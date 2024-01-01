The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hutner Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $311.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $275.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.30. The company has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $205.43 and a 12 month high of $314.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.