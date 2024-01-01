The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Position Reduced by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Southern were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $435,979,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $392,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $369,131,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,617,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,118 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Southern by 5,840.2% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,949,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,000. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Down 0.1 %

Southern stock opened at $70.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $76.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.19.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Southern Profile



The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

