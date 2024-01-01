The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.3% during the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 8,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $90.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.26 billion, a PE ratio of 70.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $118.18.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

