Theta Fuel Market Cap Hits $312.20 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $312.20 million and approximately $8.63 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0488 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00092646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00032054 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00025598 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008439 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,400,294,263 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.