Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Short Interest Update

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Thule Group AB (publ) Stock Performance
Thule Group AB (publ) stock opened at $13.51 on Monday. Thule Group AB has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $16.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.43.
Thule Group AB (publ) Company Profile
