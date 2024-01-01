Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Short Interest Update

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Thule Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

Thule Group AB (publ) stock opened at $13.51 on Monday. Thule Group AB has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $16.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.43.

Thule Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Thule Group AB (publ) operates as a sports and outdoor company in Sweden and internationally. The company offers roof racks, roof boxes, and carriers for transporting cycling, water, and winter sports equipment; rooftop tents mounted on a car; awnings, bike carriers, and tents for RVs and caravans; bike trailers, child bike seats, and strollers; luggage, backpacks, and laptop and sport bags; and hiking backpacks, camera bags, and cases for consumer electronics.

