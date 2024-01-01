Towa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWAPF) Short Interest Down 25.7% in December

Towa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWAPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the November 30th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Towa Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
Towa Pharmaceutical stock opened at $24.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.35. Towa Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.35.
Towa Pharmaceutical Company Profile
