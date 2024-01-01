Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Invests $208,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 29,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 31,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 34.6% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 26,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $154.97 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market cap of $278.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.35.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 162.19%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. HSBC downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

