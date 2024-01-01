Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF) Short Interest Up 46.8% in December

Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, an increase of 46.8% from the November 30th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 276.0 days.

Toyota Tsusho Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TYHOF opened at $54.82 on Monday. Toyota Tsusho has a one year low of $30.74 and a one year high of $54.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.69.

Toyota Tsusho Company Profile

Toyota Tsusho Corporation engages in the metals, parts and logistics, mobility, machinery, energy and project, chemicals and electronics, and food and consumer services businesses worldwide. It provides automotive steel sheets and non-ferrous metals; metal products; non-ferrous metal ingots, materials, and products; rare earth and metal resources; parts; logistics services; tire and wheel assembly services; and automotive interior and exterior parts and accessories, as well as operates technoparks and recycles waste metals and other materials.

