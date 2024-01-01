Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF) Short Interest Up 46.8% in December

Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, an increase of 46.8% from the November 30th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 276.0 days.
Toyota Tsusho Stock Up 6.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS TYHOF opened at $54.82 on Monday. Toyota Tsusho has a one year low of $30.74 and a one year high of $54.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.69.
