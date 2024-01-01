Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Short Interest Update

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Travis Perkins Trading Down 2.1 %

Travis Perkins stock opened at $10.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $13.22.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.

