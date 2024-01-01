Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 339 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,900.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VT stock opened at $102.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $85.61 and a 1 year high of $103.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.68.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

