TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after acquiring an additional 846,179 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,522,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,985,196,000 after acquiring an additional 463,055 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 15,956,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,144,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,133,554,000 after acquiring an additional 423,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,150,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $608,564,000 after acquiring an additional 248,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.07.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,087,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,378 shares of company stock worth $14,564,162. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $74.27 on Monday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $90.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.