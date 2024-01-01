TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 50.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 20,742 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 197,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 218,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,057 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 53,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 8,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $99.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.83. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $99.93. The company has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.