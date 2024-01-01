TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $213,385,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,919,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,708,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 64.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,366,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,201,000 after buying an additional 533,785 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 188.5% during the second quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 815,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,077,000 after buying an additional 532,677 shares during the period.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

VUSB opened at $49.44 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.27 and its 200-day moving average is $49.17.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

