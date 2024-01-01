TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 93.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 57.1% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,447.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $166.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.21. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.92 and a 12-month high of $171.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

