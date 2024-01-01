Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,042,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,411,442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651,641 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,824,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,815,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,703 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,458,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $740,544,000 after acquiring an additional 526,889 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,410,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $696,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,219 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $36.92 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.47 and a 200-day moving average of $31.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TFC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC started coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.97.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

