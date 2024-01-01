Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Short Interest Up 59.2% in December

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 826,100 shares, an increase of 59.2% from the November 30th total of 519,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 192.1 days.
Tsingtao Brewery Stock Up 8.1 %
TSGTF opened at $6.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average of $7.88. Tsingtao Brewery has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $10.89.
Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tsingtao Brewery
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Tsingtao Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.