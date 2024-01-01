Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Short Interest Up 59.2% in December

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 826,100 shares, an increase of 59.2% from the November 30th total of 519,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 192.1 days.

Tsingtao Brewery Stock Up 8.1 %

TSGTF opened at $6.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average of $7.88. Tsingtao Brewery has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $10.89.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

