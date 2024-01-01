Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Short Interest Down 26.0% in December

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the November 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Tsumura & Co. Trading Down 1.0 %
OTCMKTS TSMRF opened at $18.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.74. Tsumura & Co. has a twelve month low of $18.10 and a twelve month high of $20.28.
About Tsumura & Co.
