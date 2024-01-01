U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 76 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 2.3% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 27.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.8% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,918.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $178.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 92.04 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.89 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Argus cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.55.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

