U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,008 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.10 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.32.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

