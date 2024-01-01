U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays downgraded Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total value of $22,803,378.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,873.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total value of $22,803,378.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,873.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $11,253,170.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,562,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,122,971.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,157,662 shares of company stock worth $159,050,572. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Stock Down 0.6 %

ABNB opened at $136.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.60 and a 12 month high of $154.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.