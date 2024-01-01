U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,943 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the second quarter worth about $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Brown Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 30.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

BATS KOCT opened at $27.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

