U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 14,603 JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBJP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,560,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,316,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686,841 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,226,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,553,000 after buying an additional 349,191 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 2,768,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,706,000 after buying an additional 248,311 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,067,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,927,000 after acquiring an additional 85,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,062,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,745,000 after acquiring an additional 161,347 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:BBJP opened at $52.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.21.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

