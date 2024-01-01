U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,857,000 after buying an additional 245,906 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,830,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,833,000 after buying an additional 244,502 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,284,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,977,000 after buying an additional 26,273 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,251,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,733,000 after buying an additional 20,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,813,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,527,000 after buying an additional 37,743 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $53.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $57.95.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.