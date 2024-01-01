UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 736,800 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the November 30th total of 989,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,368.0 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of UCB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Shares of UCB stock opened at $87.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.82. UCB has a 12-month low of $69.70 and a 12-month high of $98.29.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

